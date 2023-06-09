Apple Arcade: Jet Dragon, Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+ and more set to launch in June

In May, we saw the launch of 20-plus games making their way to Apple Arcade, and this month, brand-new titles are to make their debut on Apple devices.

First up, Jet Dragon is a fascinating game, which takes place in a world called Venerusa. Here, the players will have an adventurous level and socialise with friends. The player has to build a team, raise and train dragons, and compete in epic dragon races. Here, the player not only has to be quick with controls of the device but put their mind to use for strategies in their every move, unlocking their dragon's true potential to their advantage, as they pass through each new level In this immersive dragon racing game.

Another game that is all set to launch on Friday (June 9) is Bold Moves+. It is a combination of colour match gameplay, word puzzle, and inspirational quotes to deliver a daily dose of positivity. First, they have to start by matching three colours, collecting letter tiles, and breaking through obstacles to reveal motivational phrases from famous personalities. Then, the player will progress through nature-inspired levels, earn rewards, and unlock boosters to enhance his/her strategy skills. With daily rewards, peaceful environments, and the ability to share favorite quotes, Bold Moves+ will offer ways for players to enjoy and develop self-positivity to beat stress and depression.



Retro Goal+ game coming soon to Apple Arcade. Credit: Apple



Later this month on June 23, classic old games in new avatars-- Retro Bowl+ and Retro Goal+ are making their way to Apple Arcade. They come with pixelated graphics and simple pick-up-and-play gameplay, which 80s and 90s kids used to play with regular consoles, can now enjoy the same on smartphones and other Apple devices.

In Retro Bowl+, the player will be assigned duties such as simple roster management, including press duties and the handling of fragile egos. While on the field, players get to call the shots. Pass the grade and take the team all the way to win the Retro Bowl championship.

The Retro Goal+ is a football game and here the player has to choose a team from the world's favorite leagues and recruit superstars, professionals, and hotheads who will lead the team to victory - then take full control of the pitch and win tournaments.



Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+. Credit: Apple



On June 30, Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+ (by Uken Games) make its debut on Apple Arcade. It is an inspirational knowledge game and the rules are simple. He/she just has to use their brain to remember the right answer in a limited time and climb up the money ladder and win the top prize. Yes, like in the popular TV show, it will offer lifelines including the Expert option. Also, it offers leaderboards and daily challenges, and players can traverse through iconic cities worldwide to play the arcade quiz game centered around that particular place.

Several games such as Subway Surfers Tag, NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, Galgaga Wars+, TMNT Splintered Fate, Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, WHAT THE CAR?, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, Star Trek: Legends, LEGO Brawls, Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, Crayola Create and Play+, and others are getting updates this month with new features, the game plays and more.

Apple Arcade gaming subscription service starts at Rs 99/month for individuals and there is also Apple One bundle, which also additional benefits such as iCloud, Music, and TV+ for Rs 165/month for the family plan (five members), it costs Rs 365/month.

