Apple collaborates with Acumen for clean energy innovation in India

With an ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, Apple, for the last several years, has strived to ensure its operations are run on clean energy and even its products are eco-friendly. The company is also working with its vast network of supply partners around the world to use power generated by renewable energy.

In India too, Apple has carried out similar initiatives. It has worked with local Non-Government Organisations(NGOs) to protect close to 2,500 acres of Mangrove forest in Raigad, Maharashtra.

And, earlier this year, Apple partnered with Frank Water, to improve water management in drought-prone villages of Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the silicon valley of India.

Now, the Cupertino-based company is collaborating with Acumen to help social enterprises develop innovations for eco-friendly sustainable clean energy.

“Apple is committed to helping ensure everyone can share in the benefits of a greener economy. We’re demonstrating the transformative potential of clean energy in everything we do, and excited to support social innovators who share that goal,” said Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation.

Under the Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator initiative, Acumen is offering a 12-week mentorship programme. Here, the company will help participants scale up and refine their businesses. Its ultimate goal is to transform the lives of people living in poverty, while also protecting the environment.

Also, participants get access to a supportive network of peers, facilitators, and mentors. Then, they’ll be accommodated into Acumen Academy’s global community, The Foundry, and will be eligible for technical assistance and early-stage investment from Acumen’s Pioneer Energy Investment Initiative (PEII+).

Interested small enterprises and farmers in India can apply for the programme (here) up to July 24. It is slated to start later this year in September.

