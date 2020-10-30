Apple registered record September quarter sales in India: Tim Cook

Cupertino-based technology major Apple on Thursday (October 29) announced the company's fiscal results of the fourth quarter ending September.

Despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19-induced lockdown, Apple was able to register record revenue of $64.7 billion and around 59-percent of it was from sales in international markets.

In India too, Apple recorded good revenue and registered double-digit growth after a long time.

“Geographically, we set September quarter records in the Americas, Europe, and rest of Asia Pacific. We also set a September quarter record in India, thanks in part to a very strong reception to this quarter's launch of our online store in the country,” said Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Inc.

"This year, we set an all-time revenue record of $274.5 billion, growing 6% year-on-year. We grew every quarter, set all-time yearly records in Mac, Wearables Home and Accessories, and Services, and grew by double-digits in every product category outside of iPhone." Cook added.

In the recently released Canalys report, Apple sold more than 800,000 iPhone units in the quarter ending September in India.



Apple iPhone 11 (PRODUCT) Red. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Since the opening of the online store on September 23, Apple has been offering lucrative trade-in deals and EMIs on its products. And, consumers have lapped it up resulting in good sales in India.

The company, earlier this month on October 17 kicked off Diwali sale in the sub-continent. It offered the popular iPhone 11 with prices starting at Rs 54,900 against the launch price of Rs 68,300. Also, with every purchase of the iPhone 11, customers got AirPods (2nd gen) worth Rs 14,990 for free. Within two hours, all the units were sold out.

Considering the fact that Apple offers long software support for the iPhones, the 2019 model iPhone 11 and also the 2020 iPhone SE (review), will continue to be the customers' favourites in India. Also, the upcoming iPhone 12 mini with 5G support is likely to further improve the unit sales for Apple going forward.

"In the face of the challenges, Apple stayed relentlessly focused on what we do best. Seeing every obstacle as an opportunity to do something new and something creative, something better on behalf of our customer. Today (October 29), we report the final quarter of the fiscal year that reflects that effort. This quarter, Apple achieved $64.7 billion, despite the anticipated absence of new iPhones' availability during the quarter and the on-going impact of Covid-19, including the closure of many of our retail locations," Cook noted.

“Apple capped off a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for Mac and Services,” Cook added.

“Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Apple is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all our new products, led by our first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup, has been tremendously positive. From remote learning to the home office, Apple products have been a window to the world for users as the pandemic continues, and our teams have met the needs of this moment with creativity, passion, and the kinds of big ideas that only Apple can deliver,” Cook concluded.

