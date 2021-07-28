Apple registers stellar growth in 2021 fiscal third quarter in India

Cupertino-based technology major Apple on Wednesday (July 28) announced the company's financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter (April-June).

Apple recorded stellar growth across its product and services categories in all its major and emerging markets including India.

“We generated $21 billion of operating cash flow, returned nearly $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, and continued to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans,” Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO said during the earnings call.

Without detailing the specific figure for each geographic segment, Apple revealed that the company's June quarter revenue set new record of $81.4 billion, up 36% from previous year.

“We had an incredible quarter for the emerging markets in Q3. We set June quarter records in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Turkey, UAE, Poland, Czech Republic, India, obviously in China as I talked about before, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia... Those results are for the entire line of products that we have. And keep in mind, we still do have SE (affordable iPhone) in the line. We launched it a year ago, but it's still in the line today and is sort of our entry price point. And so I’m pleased with how all of them are doing and I think we need sort of that range of price points to accommodate the types of people that we want to accommodate. And so we’ve got something for the entry buyer who really wants to get into an iPhone and then something for the pro buyer who wants the very best iPhone that they can buy," Tim Cook, CEO, Apple said in response to a question on the range of iPhones available for upgraders and switchers (those opting from Android to iOS) in emerging markets like India.

Apple iPhone registered $39.57 billion with 50 percent year-over-year growth and the company noted that the iPhone 12 family continue to be in very high demand around.

Whereas Mac and iPad recorded $8.24 billion and $7.37 billion in revenue, respectively.

Apple Wearables, Home, and accessories brought in $8.78 billion. Newly launched AirTags has received an overwhelming response around the world.

Also, the services powered by Apple TV OTT platform recorded $17.49 billion in revenue.

Read more | Apple App Store facilitated $643 billion in billings and sales in 2020

"Customers love iPhone 12 for its super-fast 5G speeds, A14 Bionic chip, and Dolby Vision camera never seen before in a phone. Users continue to rely on iPad and Mac to work, learn, create, and connect. iPad had its highest June quarter in nearly a decade, while Mac set an all-time June quarter record. We've seen a great response to the new iMac and iPad Pro, both powered by the M1 chip's exceptional speed and power-efficient performance," Cook added.

