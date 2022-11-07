Apple to simplify Siri digital assistant interaction on devices, but will take time

For a long, Amazon long has been offering the simple wake phrase 'Alexa' for smart devices and Google followed it by simplifying the Ok/Hey Google to invoke or continue the conversation with a digital assistant. But, Apple device owners have to always use the prefix 'Hey' to start a conversation with Siri.

Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman citing confidential sources has claimed that Apple may simplify the phrase words for the smart voice assistant on its products.

For most people, dropping the 'Hey' from Siri wake phrase may sound like an easy job but it isn't. It is said to be a huge technical challenge, as Apple engineers have to recode the algorithm of the AI (artificial intelligence) model, which by the way has to work on the device. It has to be able to understand the dialect or accent of people correctly to have a normal continued conversation to do tasks on the device.

Apple is already testing within the company among employees. But, it continues to evaluate the feedback and makes changes for several months. The company may take a year if not more to make conversation with Siri better on Apple devices.

If things go as planned, the Siri update may come by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

On a related note, Apple is expected to bring new Macs in early 2023. Last month, the company was speculated to bring new M2-based Mac PCs along with the new iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K, but only the latter three made their official debut.

Now, the latest report indicates, the Cupertino-based company has big plans in 2023 and may kick off with new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with faster and more powerful M2 silicon as early as January or February.

Must read | Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: Power-packed mobile

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.