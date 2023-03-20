Apple Watch saves man's life, SpO2 sensor help detect blood clot in lungs

We have read several reports of Apple Watch saving people with its timely heart rate notifications, fall detection, and emergency SOS calling features. Now, in a rare incident SpO2 sensor, which normally reads out blood-oxygen saturation level, helped save the life of a man in the US.

Back in October 2022, Cleveland-based Ken Counihan received an unusual notification on his Apple Watch that his resting breathing rate has drastically increased from normal 14 breaths per minute to 18 per minute. Counihan then informed his wife and son (who stays far away from home) about this. The latter told the mother to immediately take the father to outpatient care at a nearby hospital. Then after an X-Ray test, he was offered medication for bronchitis.

Counihan was not so scared about having to visit the hospital, as he thought Apple Watch escalated to a minor issue. However, later that night, as he prepared to go to sleep, Apple Watch popped up another notification on the screen and, this time, it was flagged by the SpO2 (Saturation of Peripheral Oxygen) sensor. It showed that the blood-oxygen level has dangerously come down to mid-80 per cent.



It should be noted that the SpO2 level has to be 95-100 per cent and anything under 90 per cent will severely harm the body's cells if they are deprived of precious oxygen. And, there is more possibility of death, depending on the age and condition of the person.

This time, Counihan and his family were a bit more perturbed. He was immediately admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital and underwent several tests. The CT (Computed Tomography) scan revealed that there was a serious blood clot in the lungs and if he had ignored the Apple Watch's notification, he may not have survived the night.

For the first time since the incident in late 2022, Counihan shared his near-death experience with the local media ABC's News5 Cleveland.



"What the doctor said as a follow-up was it if I hadn't gone in, he said 60% of the people that have this condition at that stage—if I went to bed, I may not have woken up the next morning," Counihan said News5 Cleveland.

Since then, Counihan has been under medication for blood thinners and he is doing now and has gained a fresh new perspective on living life to the fullest.

"I've got three kids and two grandkids, hopefully, some more grandkids in the next couple of years, I just want to continue to enjoy that," Counihan signed off.

