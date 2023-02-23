As Alexa turns 5, Amazon brings male voice option to India

Compared to Google Assistant and Apple Siri digital assistants, Amazon offers customers with the widest range of productive and entertainment-centric Alexa skills.

Amazon's Alexa is now capable of understanding English (with an Indian accent), Hindi and Hinglish (mix of English and Hindi conversation). Also, Alexa offers one service, no other rival brands offer-- the premium service of responding to user queries in the iconic Amitabh Bachchan voice.

With Trendbreaker Skills, users can summon Alexa to respond to queries related to cricket in widely popular commentator Harsha Bhogle's voice. Also, there is another popular skill for a step-by-step guide for cooking food--Sanjeev Kapoor Smart Recipes.

There are many such free skills for users to get the best of the Alexa digital assistant. In 2022, consumers requesting Alexa for music on Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Apple Music increased by almost 53 per cent.



On Alexa-enabled Fire TV devices, users placed 600 per cent more requests on searching and controlling playback of their favourite content. Even shopping and utility bill payments with just voice commands, increased by 102 per cent.

Also, requests to Alexa for controlling smart home appliances increased by 515 per cent.

Amazon also has shared interesting information such as key phrases customers love to interact with Alexa. Some of the most popular include-- 'Alexa, how are you' (31,680 times per day), and 'Alexa, I love you' (21,600 times per day), an increase of 214 percent and 275 per cent, respectively.

However, for a long time, there have been requests from gender equality activists urging Amazon to bring a male voice to Alexa. Already, Apple and Google have implemented this, but it wasn't on Alexa.

Now, as Alexa turns five in India, Amazon is finally bringing masculine sounding voice.

The new Alexa can respond in both English and Hindi languages.

Here's how to change Alexa's voice:

Just say- 'Alexa, change your voice' on the Echo device or from the Alexa app by going to the individual device settings and selecting Alexa’s voice.

Also, customers can now use any of the wake words including Alexa, Echo, Computer, and Amazon to ask questions in English, Hindi, and Hinglish.

