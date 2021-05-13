Asus Zenfone 8, 8 Flip series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 make global debut

Asus on Thursday (May 13) unveiled the new line of Zenfone 8, 8 Flip series phones.

The new Asus 8 Flip comes with trademark rotating photography hardware, which can act as both primary rear camera and selfie snapper. It comes with a superior quality stepper motor to move fast to flip to take selfies and also is capable of shooting photos and videos while it is in motion as well.

The camera specification includes a 64MP main shooter (with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8) + 12MP ultra-wide camera (with Sony IMX363 sensor, f/2.2, dual PD autofocus, 4cm macro mode) + 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x digital zoom with LED flash. It also captures 8K videos.

It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display and supports HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate and at peak, it can support touch sampling rate of 200Hz and offers 1000 nits brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield.



The new Asus Zenfone 8 Flip. Credit: Asus



Inside, it comes with 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset, Adreno 660 GPU, Android 11-based ZenUI 8, 8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with Type-C 30W charger in-box.

Other stipulated features include three slots-- SIM-1 (nano), SIM-2 (nano) and for microSD card, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ax 6E, dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, 5-magnet speaker with dual NXP TFA9874 smart amplifiers, triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom and ASUS Noise Reduction Technology.

On the other hand, Asus Zenfone 8 comes with a 5.9-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1100 nits brightness, in-display fingerprint sensor, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield and also boasts IP68 rating, meaning it can sustain underwater pressure up to 1.5 meters ( around 5 feet) for close to 30 minutes.

Under-the-hood, it features 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octo-core processor, Adreno 660 GPU, Android 11-based ZenUI 8, 6GB / 8GB/16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) / 128GB (UFS 3.1) /256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 4,000mAh battery with Type-C 30W charger in-box.



The new Zenfone 8. Credit: Asus



It also boasts a dual-camera module on the back-- primary 64MP camera ( Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide camera ( IMX363 sensor, dual PD autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, 4cm macro mode) with LED flash and support 8K video recording. On the front, it features a 12MP (Sony IMX663 sensor, dual PD autofocus).

Asus Zenfone 8 comes in two colours--Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver. Depending on the configuration, it is priced between €599 (around Rs 53,181) and €799 (roughly Rs 70,937). It will be initially released in Europe and in the US in June.

Even the Zenfone 8 Flip comes in two shades--Galactic Black and Glacial Silver. Its price starts at €799 (approx. Rs 70,937).

As of now, there is no official word when they will be launched in India.

