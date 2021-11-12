Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 to see more international delegates participation

With Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 scheduled on November 17, the Karnataka government hosted a pre-event Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) meet with several international government and corporate executives on Friday (November 12) in the capital city.

Dr. E V Ramana Reddy, additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology(IT) & Bio-Technology (BT)and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka thanked the delegates for not only extending support to the GIA government and industry partners present in the state but to also lending a helping hand to Karnataka during the challenging pandemic times in 2020 and early 2021.

Reddy also added that GIA, which was first launched in the 2017 edition of BTS, has grown bigger with each passing year. It has also led to the development of mutual projects in the state with the help of Australia, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland, and the UK, among others.

So far, 30 projects with 30 plus partner countries have been conducted. With 10 GIA Tech Engagement Meets, more than 1500 startups have benefitted and 10 plus academic institutions have been engaged with GIA partners.

This year, the 24th edition of the Bangalore Tech Summit is expected to witness much bigger participation of over 300 speakers, 5000 start-up attendees, over 300 exhibitors, more than 20,000 business attendees.

The overall digital reach is expected to be half a million viewers with over 75 conference sessions. The summit will also feature multi-track exhibitions, panel discussions, Bio Partnering, poster sessions, national and global alliances, and quiz programs.

Some of the eminent dignitaries participating in the three-day BTS 2021 event include Martin Schroeter, CEO, Kyndryl, Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman, World Economic Forum, Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee Indian- American Physician, Scientist and Writer, Priya Balasubramaniam, vice president, operations Apple Inc., Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India, Gaven Standon, executive partner ecosystem, Telstra, and Gil Shwed, founder and CEO, Checkpoint.

“With the theme, 'Driving the Next' this year, BTS highlights how technology, innovation, and collaboration can shape the post-pandemic world. Multi-lateral collaboration between countries can significantly catalyse development. Through the Global Innovation Alliance program, we have created a platform for all our GIA country partners and Industry stakeholders to come together and collaborate and promote innovation. Karnataka has expanded the State's innovation ecosystem Beyond Bengaluru, and we would like to encourage and welcome all GIA partners to explore other cities in The State,” said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT, BT and S&T, Karnataka.

Next week, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the BTS 2021. It will also see attended by Naftali Bennett, Israeli Prime Minister, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, but through the virtual platform.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.