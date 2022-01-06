CES 2022: Sony gives sneak peek of PlayStation VR2 headset, Sense controllers

Japanese technology major Sony gave a sneak peek at the new line of PlayStation VR2 and VR2 Sense controllers at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Major (CES) 2022.

The new VR2 Sense Controller comes with enhanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. As we can see in the top cover photo, it has a unique ergonomic design language to comfortably fit the hands and play games with ease.

Though Sony didn't show the actual picture of the PS VR2 headset, it did reveal the key features of the new device.

It is said to sport 4K HDR OLED displays with a 110-degree field of view and come with 2000 x 2040p resolution per screen. It will support a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate to offer an immersive viewing experience.

The upcoming PS VR2 headset will boast new-age sensors with eye-tracking capability and can deliver 3D audio.

This will help in delivering a deeply immersive gaming experience in sync with the sensations of in-game actions of the player.

Furthermore, it comes equipped with a set of embedded cameras. With this setup, it can do inside-out precision tracking and this saves money for consumers from buying additional cameras and sensors.

