DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

Battery-swapping is a technology that reduces range anxiety, reduces the cost of electric vehicles by almost 40 per cent and gives a big push to e-mobility.

In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan interacts with Chetan Maini, Co-founder of the Bengaluru-based Sun Mobility to understand what this exactly means and how the EV industry is evolving.

Listen in...