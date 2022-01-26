DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

An interaction with Chetan Maini, the co-founder of Sun Mobility

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS,
  • Jan 26 2022, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 10:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

Battery-swapping is a technology that reduces range anxiety, reduces the cost of electric vehicles by almost 40 per cent and gives a big push to e-mobility. 

In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan interacts with Chetan Maini, Co-founder of the Bengaluru-based Sun Mobility to understand what this exactly means and how the EV industry is evolving.

Listen in...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dh radio
DH Podcast
Electric Vehicles
DH Auto

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

R-Day 2022: Famous places lit up in tricolour

R-Day 2022: Famous places lit up in tricolour

DH Toon | When will we abide with the constitution?

DH Toon | When will we abide with the constitution?

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

Thailand first in Asia to decriminalise marijuana

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

 