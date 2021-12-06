Probe into Nvidia's acquisition of ARM put on hold

EU antitrust regulators halt probe into Nvidia's acquisition of ARM

The deal hit its biggest hurdle last week when the US Federal Trade Commission sued to block ARM's acquisition by US company Nvidia

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Dec 06 2021, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 17:26 ist
Nvidia is the world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips. Credit: Reuters Photo

EU antitrust regulators have temporarily halted their investigation into Nvidia's bid for British chip designer ARM, the largest-ever chip deal, as they await more information, according to a European Commission filing.

The European Commission stopped the clock on its previous deadline on November 25. Such delays have been common since the Covid-19 pandemic started as companies try to gather data from customers struggling with lockdown restrictions and staff shortages.

The deal hit its biggest hurdle last week when the US Federal Trade Commission sued to block ARM's acquisition by US company Nvidia, the world's biggest maker of graphics and artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

The US move came two months after the EU competition watchdog warned the deal could push up prices, reduce choice and innovation.

British antitrust agency CMA has also said it would open a full-scale investigation into the deal.

