Gadgets Weekly: Sony BRAVIA Google TV, Samsung Do-It-All smart display and more

Popular technology majors such as Sony, Samsung, HP, HMD Global, Oppo, Realme, and others launched new smart Android TV, smart display, laptop phones, and accessories such as earbuds, and more this week (April 4-10).

Sony BRAVIA X80J Google TV

The new Sony BRAVIA X80J Google TV (KD-65X80J) sports a 4K Ultra HD TRILUMINOS PRO LED display and is powered by 4K1 HDR X1 picture processor series. Also, the company says that the images filmed in 2K and even Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database. It comes with Dolby Atmos sound system and Dolby Vision and promises an immersive viewing experience.

This new line of BRAVIA X80J televisions seamlessly integrates Google TV, allowing you to browse up to 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your streaming services, all in one place and organized into topics and genres based on what interests you. The built-in microphones on the TV will allow viewers to have a truly hands-free experience. Viewers can simply talk to the TV using the Google Assistant to find what they want quickly or to play TV shows, movies, and more without using the TV remote. Also, it supports Apple TV and AirPlay kit and this means, users can seamlessly connect their iPads and iPhones to screen content wirelessly.



Sony BRAVIA Google TV series. Credit; Sony India



The new Sony TV features an X-balanced speaker with a unique new slim shape and promises good sound quality.

One of the interesting things about the new Sony smart TV is that it comes with new and improved X-Protection PRO technology to improve durability. It comes equipped with superior dust and humidity protection, they also pass the highest standards of Sony's lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded as of lightning strikes and power surges.

It is available in multiple sizes-- 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch--with prices starting at Rs 1,30,000.

Samsung Do-It-All smart monitor

The new smart display features a 3-side borderless display stretching from edge to edge for maximum viewing and a minimalist aesthetic.

It boasts Samsung’s advanced eye comfort technology reduces strain for more comfortable and prolonged usage. Its flicker-free technology continuously removes tiring and irritating screen flicker allowing you to use the monitor for longer with less fatigue while the Eye Saver Mode minimizes emitted blue light.

The new Samsung screen is touted to be the world’s first Smart Monitor to offer Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, and other OTT apps in-built.



The new smart display launched in India. Credit: Samsung



It comes with support for Samsung DeX, Microsoft 365 applications, which comes in handy for people and children to work on projects seamlessly between the laptop and the display.

Samsung Smart Monitor is available in two models – the M7 that supports Ultra-High Definition (UHD: 3,840 x 2,160p) resolution in 32-inch screen size (with 10W speaker output, HMDI x 2, USB 2.0 x 3, USB-C x 1) and the M5 that supports full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080p) in 32-inch and 27-inch screen sizes (with 10W speaker output, HMDI x 2, USB 2.0 x 3).

Samsung Smart Monitor will be available on the official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores from April 9 with a starting price of Rs 28,000. For a limited period, Smart Monitors will be available at an introductory price of Rs 21,999 onwards.

HP Chromebook 11a

The new HP Chromebook 11a series sports an 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768p) LED-backlit anti-glare touch display with peak brightness of up to 220 nits. It has 73.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It features a full-size keyboard and houses an HP True Vision HD webcam.

Inside, it comes with Chrome OS power by 2GHz MediaTek MT8183 octa-core chipset with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 graphics engine, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC storage (expandable up 256GB + 100GB cloud storage via Google One membership voucher), and 37wh Li-ion Polymer cell, which promises close to 16 hours of battery life.



The new Chromebook 11a series. Credit: HP India



Other stipulated features include 3.3mm audio jack, built-in dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 (2×2 MU-MIMO), USB 2.0 Type C (USB Power Delivery) x 1 , DisplayPort 1.1 x 1, USB 2.0 Type A x 1, 3-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC). It costs Rs 21,999 and is available exclusively on Flipkart.

Acer Nitro 5 series gaming laptop

It features 15.6-inch full HD IPS display supporting a 144 Hz refresh rate which delivers blur-free gaming.

Inside, it comes with AMD RyzenTM 5 5600H Hexa-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650. Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure the laptop for maximum speed and massive storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 2TB HDD support, memory upgradeable up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM. It supports Killer Ethernet E2600 that promises to deliver incredible network experiences – low latency gaming, smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats.



The new Nitro 5 series laptop. Credit: Acer



Also, it boasts Acer CoolBoost technology with a quad exhaust port design that keeps the system temperature at an ideal level for reliable gaming performance. Gamers can monitor the Nitro 5 with one touch of the NitroSense hotkey, covering temperatures, fan speeds, and more.

Acer Nitro 5 featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is available to purchase for Rs 94990 and Rs 71990 respectively on Acer Exclusive stores and Acer online shop.

Sony FX3 Full-Frame Camera

It features a 10.2 megapixel full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor and BIONZ XR image processing engine. It is said to have ultra-high sensitivity with ISO expandable to 409,600 for very low light conditions and 15+ stops of dynamic range.

FX3's S-Cinetone look profile is inspired by the digital cinema camera VENICE’s colour science, also used in FX9 and FX6 Cinema Line cameras, and records up to 4K 120p.

Sony's new camera flaunts a compact and lightweight body design with high operability for hand-held shooting, gimbal, and drone-mounted work. Also, the multi-thread (1/4-20 UNC) body makes it easy to mount accessories. It has a detachable XLR handle unit with two XLR/TRS audio inputs.



The new FX3 full-frame camera. Credit: Sony India



It boasts Active Mode image stabilisation, which comes in handy while doing handheld movie shooting. It comes with Fast Hybrid Auto Focus, Touch Tracking (real-time tracking), and Real-time Eye AF, also used in other Alpha cameras. Users can do uninterrupted 4K 60p recording thanks to effective heat dissipation and a built-in cooling fan.

Sony FX3 Cinema-Line Camera (body only) costs Rs 3,99,990 in India.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5

It is Alienware’s fastest display on a 15-inch notebook ever. Gamers can select up to QHD 240Hz or FHD 360Hz panels to deliver smooth gameplay. And as the first Legend 2.0-based Alienware notebook, gamers will be drawn closer into the gameplay thanks to a new design feature called Dark Core, which darkens the interior shade of the laptop to minimize distractions and keep your head in the game. All this visual goodness is powered by high-performance technologies, the company said.

The company is offering configuration options-- up to AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

And, user can upgrade RAM with up to 3200Mhz DDR4 memory for the first time on an Alienware 15-inch notebook. It is the first Alienware notebook finished with the new Silky-Smooth High-Endurance paint formula engineered for increased stain resistance and premium surface feel.

The company offers an optional ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard co-developed with Cherry MX that creates a distinctive typing experience and supports per-key RGB lighting.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is available in the U.S. with select configurations on April 20 starting at $2229.99.



From left to right-- Alienware laptop and Dell laptop. Credit: AMD



Dell Dell G15 Ryzen Edition

It comes in a sleek form factor that sports a two-sided, narrow-bezel screen, and uses low VOC waterborne paint. On the inside, the new G15 is outfitted with an Alienware-inspired thermal design to maximize airflow for optimal cooling and heat dissipation.

The complete makeover is fully furnished with game-ready features, including: up to AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs and user-upgradeable 3200Mhz DDR4 memory

It boasts 'Game Shift', a functional key unique to G Series which instantly cranks up cooling performance for intense gaming sessions. It supports 120Hz or 165Hz panels, with a 360Hz display coming later this spring; all featuring low-blue-light display hardware.

In addition to the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition available in the U.S. on May 4, starting at $899.99 USD, a new Dell G15 with 10th Gen Intel Core processors will also become available in the U.S. on April 13, starting at $899.99 USD.

Samsung SmartTag+

Samsung launched the top-end version of the smart-tag dubbed as Galaxy SmartTag+. It can be attached to everyday items, like a backpack or keychain, so they can be precisely and easily located through the SmartThings Find service on the Galaxy device.



The new SmartTag+ series. Credit: Samsung



Also, it supports both BLE- and UWB-enabled and this means, users can use AR technology to find the missing item. The AR Finder guides the users with an easy-to-follow interface on the UWB-equipped smartphone, such as Galaxy S21+ or S21 Ultra, which shows the user is how far away is from the Galaxy SmartTag+ and points them in its direction. And once the user is closer to the tag’s location, he/she can choose to have it produce a loud ring so that even if it’s slipped under the sofa, user will have no trouble finding it.

iRobot Roomba i3 series

The new Roomba i3+ comes equipped with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. With Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, the robot empties debris on its own, with no intervention from the user. Consumers don’t have to think about emptying the bin for months at a time or worrying the robot won’t finish the job due to a full bin. The Roomba i3+ automatically empties up to 60 days’ worth of dirt and debris into the Clean Base, which doubles as the robot’s charging station. The debris is then locked away in the Clean Base’s enclosed AllergenLock bag that uses four layers of allergen blocking material to trap 99 percent of pollen and mold.

Also, the Roomba i3+ purposefully and logically cleans in neat rows to navigate multiple rooms within the home, across hard floors and carpet. If the robot’s battery runs low, the Roomba i3+ will automatically recharge and resume cleaning until the job is complete.



The new Roomba i3 series. Credit: iRobot



The Roomba i3+ is also equipped with a High-Efficiency Filter that captures 99 percent of pollen, mold, dust mites, and cat and dog allergens. The robot’s 3-Stage Cleaning System consists of Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that work together to effectively clean, a specially designed Edge-Sweeping Brush to get into corners, and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction as compared to Roomba 600 Series. Using patented Dirt Detect technology, the Roomba i3+ knows where dirt builds up and focuses cleaning in those specific areas.

Users can also get more out of their Roomba i3+ with the newly redesigned iRobot Home App, powered by iRobot Genius, which takes users beyond standard app control to give them a personalized cleaning experience. Available for iOS and Android devices.

iRobot is offering a watered-down version of the Roomba i3+ dubbed as Roomba i3a. It costs Rs 49,900.

The new iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum is available for purchase online in India for Rs 69,900.

As an exclusive launch offer to the consumers for a limited time period, iRobot is offering Roomba i3+ for Rs 59,900 and the Roomba i3 for Rs 39,900.

Ambrane's new earphones

Ambrane's Bassband pro is priced at Rs 2,199, and the Bassband Lite costs Rs. 1,299.

The BassBand Pro features dynamic drivers for an HD Sound experience and a long battery life of up to 6 hours. It also comes with a stylish and snug-fit design for comfort on the go use, and with the IPX5 Water Resistant feature, it boasts as the perfect workout partner.

The BassBand Lite, as the name suggests is the lighter version of the BassBand Pro. Engineered with immersive audio quality & high thumping bass, BassBand Lite enables you to enjoy a premium audio experience.



The new Ambrane earphones launched in India. Credit: Ambrane



Ambrane also launched Melody 20 and Melody 11 neckband earphone series. They come with dual stereo output, along with 10mm drivers that produce high-detail treble sound giving users the ‘music concert’ experience, at the tip of their fingers. Engineered with advanced technology, Melody 20 comes with a long battery life that supports up to 8 hours of playtime with only 2 hours of charging. While Melody 11 supports 6 hours of playtime.

Both the neckbands Melody 20, priced at Rs 1,499, and Melody 11 priced at Rs. 1,799 features a secure fit, light-on collar design for everyday use.

Trendz 11, is the other sporty and classy neckband in the league of Ambrane neckbands. The neckband priced at Rs. 1,999. It features deep bass technology for an immersive music experience. It offers a long playback time of up to 6 hours with just a 1.5-hour charge making it an ideal companion for the everyday hustle.

All the models of the neckband series are equipped with Smart Voice Assistant; Google Assistant and Siri for ensuring a totally hands-free experience to the users.

HMD Global's three new-- X, G, and C --series Nokia phones

HMD Global launched six phones, two under each Nokia X, Nokia G, and Nokia C series-- X20, X10, G20, G10, C20 and C10.



Six new Nokia phones launched. Credit: HMD Global



All the phones come with pure Android and assured to get three to two years of major Android updates. They come with dedicated Google Assistant buttons.

Oppo F19

Oppo F19 sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen and offers up to 600 nits brightness. Also, it boasts an in-screen fingerprint sensor and also dedicated three-slot tray for two nano SIMs and a microSD card.

Inside, it comes with an 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor with Adreno 610 GPU, backed by Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (expandable), and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability.



The new F19 series launched in India. Credit: Oppo India



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.7) + 2MP 4cm macro sensor + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It features 16MP front snapper (f/2.4).

Realme's new C series

Realme launched three new phones- C20, C21 and C25.

Realme C20 and C21 share a lot of features including processor, display, and battery but differ in key aspects such as a primary camera and biometric sensor on the back.



The new C21 Cross Blue. Credit: Realme India



Both come with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720p) mini-drop display, 12nm class 2.3Ghz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core CPU, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, Android 10-based Realme UI, 2GB/4GB (only C21) RAM, 32GB/64GB (only C21) eMMC 5.1 storage, 5MP front snapper (f/2.2) and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

the new Realme C series price starts at Rs 6,999

