Gadgets Weekly: LG gaming 4K TV, Skullcandy Dime earphones and more

Popular technology majors such as LG, Skullcandy, Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, and others launched new smartphones, gaming display and accessories such as earbuds, and more this week (March 27-April 3).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

LG OLED48CX 4K TV

LG OLED48CX TV comes in a 48-inch size. It promises to offer super responsive gaming with no tearing and stuttering. Combined with the HGiG profile, the perfect black presented by self-lit pixels provides the best experience for HDR gaming. Also, without the need for the backlight, the new LG OLED 48CX offers a paper-thin, and futuristic design. says the company.

The new LG OLED 48CX 4K TV also features LG's proprietary Alpha 9 Gen 3 chipset to deliver a balanced sound effect through AI Acoustic Tuning. In addition to NVIDIA G-SYNC, it comes with the latest gaming-focused features like higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications.



With ALLM, TV’s low-lag Game mode is automatically selected when a compatible console is connected, and VRR dynamically matches the TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate being output by a console.

The new LG TV also comes with a Sports Alert feature that provides a seamless sports viewing experience by providing real-time alerts to users on their favourite sports news and game updates.

The TV also features Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos that enhance the overall experience by optimizing Dolby Vision content on the user’s TV according to the brightness of the room.

It has a built-in intelligent LG ThinQ with Google Assistant, Alexa built-in, supports Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit. This allows users to enjoy enhanced entertainment and eliminate pauses during gaming marathons. The Eye Comfort Display design of the TV further ensures that no harm is caused to the eyes even when binge-watching the screen for hours.

The Wireless Sound (2 Way BT) feature in the TV further helps the user connect Bluetooth Headset or Sound Bar wirelessly with the TV. The TV also enhances multi-tasking by enabling the user to surf the internet, mobile, and watch TV simultaneously with the help of LG’s Magic Remote. It costs Rs 1,99,990.

Skullcandy Dime truly wireless earphones

It boasts up to 12 hours of battery life. When earbuds are removed from the charging case secured with a snap lid, the buds automatically turn on.

Also, it has IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating, which comes in handy for doing heavy workouts in the gym. People need not worry about the device getting damaged due to sweats.



The new Dime series TWS earphones. Credit: Skullcandy



Easy connection (with Bluetooth 5.0) offers a simplified true wireless listening experience. It has intuitive, touch-enabled media controls on the compact stick-style buds that enable Dime users to effortlessly take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri, all without ever reaching for their devices. It costs Rs 2,249.

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) LCD screen with a 120Hz display refresh rate and offers peak brightness up to 450 nits, supports HDR10. It is protected by Corning Gorilla 6 shield, features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual slots (nano-SIM 1 + nano SIM 2 or microSD).

It features a 7nm class 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 octa-core CPU backed by Adreno 640 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 12, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,160mAh battery 33W fast charging capability.



The new X3 Pro launched in India. Credit: Poco India



It houses a quad-camera module--48MP (Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2) + 2MP depth + 2MP 4cm macro sensor (1.75μm, f/2.4). On the front, it comes with a 20MP snapper (f/2.2).

It comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively on Flipkart from April 6 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy F20 FE 5G

Galaxy S20 FE sports an Infinity-O display design language. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) super AMOLED having a pixel density of 407ppi (pixels per inch), an optical fingerprint sensor, and supports a 120Hz display refresh rate. Also, it comes with an IP68 rating.

Inside, it comes with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB/256GB storage (+ expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), and a 4500mAh.

The Galaxy S20 FE also supports 25W fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible), and Wireless PowerShare feature to power up other phones wirelessly.



The new Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Credit: Samsung



It houses a quad-camera module--main 12MP (with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF: Phase detection Auto Focus, 1.12μm Pixel Size, 79-degree FOV: Field-Of-View, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), backed by an 8MP Telephoto lens (with 32-degree FoV, f/2.4 aperture, Dual Pixel AF, 1.8μm Pixel Size, PDAF, OIS) and a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor (with 1.0μm Pixel Size, f/2.2 aperture) with Tracking AF, 3X Optical Zoom, up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom and LED flash. On the front, it features a 32MP camera with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture.

It costs Rs 55,999 and for a limited time, Samsung is offering an Rs 8,000 discount on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Bang & Olufsen's new Beoplay Portal headphones

Beoplay Portal is the first product in the Designed for Xbox Limited Series programme. It is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices, the headset is geared with several features including active noise-cancelling (ANC) and virtualised surround sound through Dolby Atmos for headphones.



The new Beoplay Portal headphones. Credit: Xbox



The new headphones come with a virtual boom arm with a range of directional, beamforming microphones, instead of a physical one.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi's new Mi Mix Fold sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED TrueColor cover display with 2520 x 840p resolution. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 27:9 screen ratio, HDR10+ compliant, peak brightness up to 900 nits.

Inside, the Xiaomi's phone features an 8.01-inch flexible WQHD+ OLED screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1 billion colours, DCI-P3, 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 900 nits peak brightness, 600nits overall brightness, 4,300,000:1 contrast ratio and supports HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.



The new Mi Mix Fold. Credit: Xiaomi



Another interesting aspect of the Mi Mix Fold is the new-age liquid lens camera sensor.

"The liquid lens uses the principle of human eye bionics, forming a lens-like structure with a transparent fluid wrapped in film, very different from traditional optical lenses. The radius of curvature of the spherical surface can be accurately changed thanks to a high-precision motor based on Xiaomi’s self-developed technology, which allows for 3X optical zoom, up to 30X telephoto, and a minimum focus distance of 3cm. One lens virtually covers functions of two lenses," Xiaomi said.

Xiaomi Mi 11 series

The new Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch Quad HD+ (3200×1440p) AMOLED screen on the front. The company has incorporated a small functional screen beside the camera module on the back. It has a 1.1-inch always-on AMOLED display with 126 x 294p resolution and offers a peak brightness of 450 nits. This comes in handy to take a selfie with the rear-side primary camera.



The new Mi 11 Ultra 5G unveiled in China. Credit: Xiaomi



Inside, Mi 11 Ultra and Pro come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor backed by 6400Mhz 8GB/12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 2.1) storage, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, dual-SIM slots (type: nano+nano), infrared sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, 67W wired and wireless charging capability via USB Type-C charger. It also supports Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio, dual speakers to offer stereo effect and boasts Harman Kardon audio system.

