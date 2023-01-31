Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Here’s what to expect at Samsung event

Samsung is all geared up to host the company’s first big hardware event on Wednesday (February 1). Now, that the Covid-19 cases going down, the technology major is conducting an in-person programme in San Francisco at 10:00 am PST (11:30 pm IST).

South Korean company has also made arrangements to live stream the event online on the official Samsung.com website.

Galaxy Unpacked 2023 (1st Edition): Here’s what to expect at the Samsung programme

There is no prize for guessing as the company, with teasers has hinted that it will be showcasing brand new smartphones, most probably will be called Galaxy S23, the successor to the S22 series.

Like the predecessor, Samsung is said to be bringing three variants— a regular Galaxy S23, a standard Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

All three models will come with 256GB base storage, the biggest for any rival brands. The current crop of premium phones start at 128GB memory.

As revealed by teasers, Samsung is upbeat about the camera hardware in the Galaxy S23. It has promised to deliver the best low-light and nighttime photo quality. Also, the zoom feature will also be enhanced in the new phone to deliver good clear images with less loss of quality.

At least one of them, most probably the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with a massive 200MP main sensor. Also, it will come with a new S Pen stylus with a built-in holster similar to the S22 Ultra and the iconic Note series before that.

All three phones are said to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful processor to date. It promises to deliver exceptionally smooth performance, long battery life, improved gaming experience, and ensure quality image processing capability.

Must read | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Key features of Qualcomm's latest chipset

Besides the smartphones, the company is expected to unveil Galaxy Book laptops too. It is said to come in two variants— Galaxy Book 3 and Book 3 Pro- series.

