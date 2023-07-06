Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Samsung reveals pre-launch offers

Samsung earlier in the day revealed that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 at the company's home city Seoul on July 26.

Now, the South Korean technology major has revealed pre-launch offers in India. Customers who pre-reserve any of the listed devices, are entitled to get extra benefits worth Rs 5,000. He/she has to pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 and the pre-reserve window closes just before the official launch date July 26.

The website also gives away the hint that Samsung will be launching not just the new Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5, but also the new generation Galaxy Tab S9 and Watch6 series too.







The new foldable phones, particularly the Flip5 series will come with a bigger cover display. Both devices will come with more durability, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a bigger battery capacity.

Even the Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to come with a big upgrade over its predecessor. The Galaxy Watch6 is said to come with new fitness and health tracking features too.

Interested users can pre-reserve Samsung's upcoming devices on the official Galaxy Unpacked website.

