Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Samsung reveals pre-launch offers

Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Samsung reveals pre-launch offers

Samsung is offering up to Rs 5,000 extra benefits to customers who pre-serve new devices slated for launch later this month

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2023, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 19:26 ist
[Representational Image] Samsung Galaxy Flip4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung earlier in the day revealed that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 at the company's home city Seoul on July 26.

Now, the South Korean technology major has revealed pre-launch offers in India. Customers who pre-reserve any of the listed devices, are entitled to get extra benefits worth Rs 5,000. He/she has to pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 and the pre-reserve window closes just before the official launch date July 26.

The website also gives away the hint that Samsung will be launching not just the new Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5, but also the new generation Galaxy Tab S9 and Watch6 series too.



The new foldable phones, particularly the Flip5 series will come with a bigger cover display. Both devices will come with more durability, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a bigger battery capacity.

Even the Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to come with a big upgrade over its predecessor. The Galaxy Watch6 is said to come with new fitness and health tracking features too.

Interested users can pre-reserve Samsung's upcoming devices on the official Galaxy Unpacked website.

Must read | Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Here's what to expect at Samsung event in Seoul

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Samsung
foldable phone
Galaxy Unpacked

Related videos

What's Brewing

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Assam designer shows local culture through 'toy story'

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Bengaluru to Mumbai — how cities can tackle flooding

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

Netflix premiere of Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on July 15

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

 