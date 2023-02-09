Google AI bot Bard makes a blunder during public demo

Stung by the ChatGPT’s impressive grasp of information and its way of delivering articulate responses to queries, Google tried showcasing a brief public demo of its Bard AI bot, on how to teach a 9-year old on What new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

It listed several easy-to-understand pointers, but one was factually wrong. It claimed JWST was the first to take pictures of planets outside the solar system. But, they were actually captured by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in 2004.

For some time the mistake did go unnoticed and eventually, Reuters noticed it and reported on Bard's flub. It went viral on the social media platform Twitter and led to a PR nightmare for Google. It apparently lost more than $100 billion in market value.

Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex topics → https://t.co/fSp531xKy3 pic.twitter.com/JecHXVmt8l — Google (@Google) February 6, 2023

Many called the surprise Google event in Paris to showcase the Bard AI bot a bit rushed. It would have been better if the company trained the AI bot with more accurate information and conducted rigorous tests to ensure data delivered to the queries are genuine.

Search engine giant should have taken a more pragmatic approach to Microsoft's surprise event announcing new Bing with ChatGPT integration. It should not be the case of who came first, but the focus has to be on- who is more reliable in the long term and better user experience.

Currently, the Google search engine commands an envious 92+ per cent market share, and the rivals Microsoft Bing, Apple Safari, and others, together make up for less than seven per cent. And, even with ChatGPT integrated with Bing and Edge browser, the user interface and design layout of the search engine are not as visually engaging as Google search on Chrome.

So, Google could have used the extra time for testing and waited till the annual I/O 2023 developer conference (May-June timeline) to showcase a better-trained Bard AI bot.

Having said that, OpenAI's ChatGPT is nowhere close to perfection yet. It also fumbles in certain aspects. Also, it needs training in terms of sensitivity around religions and also human biases such as sexism, racism, and other prejudices too.

One thing for certain is that the user experience of searching for information on the internet, which has been the same for more than two decades, will change forever in the coming months. Search engine apps will be able to identify and block misinformation, go an extra mile in recommending a good hotel to stay that matches your budget. It exciting time awaits in 2023.

