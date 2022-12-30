Google to bring 5G support to Pixel 6a, 7 and 7 Pro in early 2023

In October, Airtel and Reliance Jio launched the 5G cellular service in India. While some phones already had 5G enabled, others had to be activated with a software update.

Since then several phone makers such as Samsung, and OnePlus have been rolling out software patches to their respective devices to enable 5G connectivity.

Even Apple did with iOS 16.2 for iPhone 12 and newer models earlier this month. However, Google too had promised to release a software update to its Pixel phones in December but did not.

Now, the company has revealed that the testing is still underway and is working with local players Airtel and Reliance Jio for better connectivity on Pixel phones. So, it will be able to deliver the promise in the first quarter of 2023.

"We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023," Google said in a statement to DH.

This is understandable given the fact that 5G cellular is known to affect the battery life of smartphones. It happened with most phones when 5G service became operational in the west and select global regions in 2019.

With better testing and optimisation, Google Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro will be able to support faster internet service and also last long through the day even with 5G connectivity on.

