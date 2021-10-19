Google Pixel Fall Launch 2021 highlights: New Pixel 6, 6 Pro with Tensor silicon launched

  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 23:41 ist
As advertised, Google unveiled the new line of Pixel 6, 6 Pro smartphones with proprietary Tensor silicon. Thanks for tuning in to DH for live updates. Do come back for detailed report.
    Watch the Google Pixel Fall Launch 2021 event here

  • 23:31

    Google Pixel 6 series will be available in US from October 28 onwards

  • 23:29

    Google Pixel 6 series price starts at $599 and will go on sale in late October

    Google Pixel 6 series can be pre-ordered from October 19 onwards in the US.

  • 23:27

    Google Live Translate feature support over 48 languages

  • 23:25

    Google Pixel 6 series boast faster Live Translate feature in all supported third-party apps

  • 23:23

    Google Pixel 6 series boast faster speech to text feature

  • 23:21

    Google Pixel 6 series come with on-board language processor for accurate accent recognition

  • 23:18

    The new Pixel 6 series support Real Tone camera feature

    The new Google phones promise to capture subjects particularly humans with near-accurate facial colours.

  • 23:08

    Google Pixel 6 series also boast Face Unblur feature

  • 23:06

    Google Pixel 6 series boasts Magic Eraser

    The Magic Eraser can remove unwanted objects or persons in the subject's background.

  • 23:04

    The new Pixel 6 Pro come with 48MP Telephoto lens

  • 23:03

    Pixel 6 Pro come with 12MP ultra wide lens

  • 23:02

    Google Pixel 6 Pro features 50MP primary camera

  • 22:59

    Pixel 6 series promises better CPU and GPU performance over predecessor

  • 22:54

    Google Pixel 6 series to offer high grade user privacy security

  • 22:49

    New Pixel 6 series come with Titan M2 chipset

    Google promises to offer five major Android OS updates to the Pixel 6, 6 Pro.

  • 22:47

    The new Pixel 6 series come with exclusive material user-interface design through Android 12

  • 22:45

    Google Pixel 6 is developed with recycled materials

  • 22:41

    Google Pixel 6 Pro support Adaptive display refresh rate

  • 22:40

    Pixel 6 Pro comes with better camera and internal hardware over the standard Pixel 6

  • 22:37

    Pixel 6 costs $599 and will available in select markets starting October 19

  • 22:35

    The Pixel 6 series will be powered by Google Tensor silicon

  • 22:32

    Rick Osterloh on screen to unveil Pixel 6 series

    Rick Osterloh is the senior vice president at Google.

  • 22:17

    Google is expected to launch new Pixel 6, 6 Pro smartphones

