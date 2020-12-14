Google Gmail and other services suffer outage worldwide

Google Search, Gmail, YouTube and other services suffer outage worldwide

So far, YouTube has resumed the video streaming service, while others are still yet to be restored to normal status.

Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 14 2020, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 19:37 ist
Google's services such as G Drive, Meet, Gmail, YouTube, Search, Calendar, Maps, and others including enterprise edition too, suffered major outages around the world.

Several users couldn't access Google services for more than an hour. As per DownDetector.com, several areas on the US east coast, India, Brazil, Japan, and entire Europe faced the major brunt.

Google's service status dashboard marked with pink light (below) confirms the service outage. A major spike occurred at 5:25 PM and the company is still trying to fix the issue.


"We're aware of a problem with Google Maps (other services) affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Google Maps. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 5:42 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change," reads the Google Maps dashboard.


The company has placed the same statement for all the services for both consumer and enterprise Workspace on the official status board. 

Google's YouTube is the only division to have released the official statement on Twitter. And now, it has revealed the video streaming service is back to normal.

