Google Search, Gmail, YouTube and other services suffer outage worldwide

Google's services such as G Drive, Meet, Gmail, YouTube, Search, Calendar, Maps, and others including enterprise edition too, suffered major outages around the world.

Several users couldn't access Google services for more than an hour. As per DownDetector.com, several areas on the US east coast, India, Brazil, Japan, and entire Europe faced the major brunt.

Google's service status dashboard marked with pink light (below) confirms the service outage. A major spike occurred at 5:25 PM and the company is still trying to fix the issue.



Google Services Status Dashboard (screen-grab)



"We're aware of a problem with Google Maps (other services) affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Google Maps. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 5:42 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change," reads the Google Maps dashboard.



The company has placed the same statement for all the services for both consumer and enterprise Workspace on the official status board.

Update -- We’re back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal https://t.co/NsGBvvaTko — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

Google's YouTube is the only division to have released the official statement on Twitter. And now, it has revealed the video streaming service is back to normal.

