Hero Lectro EHX20 electric cycle launched

Hero Cycles Ltd., in partnership with Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. and Mitsui Co. Ltd., launched the Lectro EHX20 electric bicycle in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The centre motor pedal assist cycle is priced at Rs 1.3 lakh. It is the first centre motor design in the country and is targeted at customers who are keen on recreational and adventure cycling, the company said.

Aditya Munjal, Director of Firefox Cycles Limited, said: “Development started eight months ago and here we are.

“Around 20 million bicycles are sold around the country every year. Our ambition in the next five years is to translate 10 per cent of this market to e-cycles.

“This is a brand builder for us. We have a commuter segment in e-cycles and this more for the adventure segment.

“Cars require infrastructure for charging and the battery cost is at a certain point. Cycles do not require charging infrastructure. So, it is much faster and easier to seep in. So, there is constant effort to bring the price down and make it more accessible,” he added.

The EHX20 has a 10.9 Ah battery that will give a range of 60-70 Km on a charge time of 3.5 hours. In the economy mode, the range can be as high as 140 Km, company officials said. The battery can be detached and charged indoors. It has a 500-charge cycle and is expected to last for two to three years.

The EHX20 has a display panel for speed, range and other functions, hydraulic disc brakes, hydraulic front suspension, five power modes, 2x10 Shimano Deore gear system, and several other features. It also has torque, speed and crank sensors.

The motor is imported from Yamaha’s electric drive unit and the cycle is Hero Cycles’ Ghaziabad unit.