IIT-M organises Industry Conclave 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) organized the Industry Conclave 2022 over the weekend during which cutting-edge research and innovations of the prestigious institute were showcased to the government, industry groups, and corporate firms.

The event under one platform with various stakeholders including government officials, corporate firms, investment bodies, and industry groups collaborate with IIT-M on research, entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology.

A Virtual Space dedicated to exhibiting research projects, start-ups, and projects from the Institute’s Center for Innovation (CFI) and other projects was also created for the occasion.

The objective of the conclave was to bridge the gap between industry and academia and facilitate Institute collaborations with industries for research projects, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and start-ups, the IIT-M said.

“The core focus of IIT Madras is science and technology. The institute has some of the best brains in the country engaged in path-breaking research on topics that are socially relevant. High-impact research leading to social transformation, inspires our corporate stakeholders and donors to invest in such projects,” Kaviraj Nair, CEO of Office of Institutional Advancement, IIT-M, said.

Dr. Gulshan Rai, Chief Information Officer, Prime Minister’s Office, said, from the perspective of cybersecurity, the collaborations between academics, industry, and government play an important role in resolving the weak infrastructure of digital frameworks.

“Deploying a good secure IT infrastructure does not only entail using firewall and anti-virus due to which 90% of institutions stay vulnerable to digital attacks. It is only with the aid of academic institutes like IIT Madras that we can resolve the issue of unmanaged infrastructure by designing short courses or a dedicated curriculum in cybersecurity,” he added.

The institute said the conclave addressed the recent developments in the industrial sector through lectures by industry professionals. It was also intended to facilitate the exchange of recent developments in some high-demand sectors such as cyber security, start-up space, and data science through talks from experts and innovators in respective fields.