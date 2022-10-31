Instagram users report widespread disruptions

The outage in some cases led to the suspension of users' Instagram accounts

Reuters
Reuters
  Oct 31 2022
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 20:46 ist
Nearly 7,000 users of Instagram were impacted, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. Credit: AFP Photo

Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram said on Monday it was looking into an issue preventing thousands of its users from accessing the photo-sharing application.

The outage in some cases led to the suspension of users' Instagram accounts. One user said the application had asked for their email and phone number to get the suspended account to work again.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," Instagram said on its Twitter account.

 

The company did not immediately respond to questions on suspensions.

Nearly 7,000 users of Instagram were impacted, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a much larger number of users.

