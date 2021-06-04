Square Inc considering Bitcoin hardware wallet: Dorsey

Jack Dorsey says Square Inc considering making hardware wallet for Bitcoin

Reuters
  • Jun 04 2021, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 22:40 ist
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Square Inc is considering making a hardware wallet for Bitcoin, the fintech company's chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, said in a tweet 

