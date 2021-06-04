Jack Dorsey says Square Inc considering making hardware wallet for Bitcoin

Square Inc is considering making a hardware wallet for Bitcoin, the fintech company's chief executive officer, Jack Dorsey, said in a tweet
Square is considering making a hardware wallet for #bitcoin. If we do it, we would build it entirely in the open, from software to hardware design, and in collaboration with the community. We want to kick off this thinking the right way: by sharing some of our guiding principles.
— jack (@jack) June 4, 2021
