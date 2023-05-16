Lava Agni 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU launched

Lava Agni 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU launched in India

Besides powerful MediaTek chipset, Lava's new Agni 2 series comes with feature-rich quad-camera module

DH Web Desk,
  • May 16 2023, 18:32 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 18:32 ist
Indian smartphone maker Lava on Tuesday (May 16) unveiled the brand new premium mid-range Agni 2 series handset.

It features a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) curved AMOLED screen. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, offers peak brightness up to 950 nits and HDR 10+. It also features dual SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint security sensor.

Inside it is powered by a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, which can clock peak CPU speed up to 2.6Ghz, which ensures the phone can do demanding tasks smoothly without any lag-ness. Also, it comes with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 13 OS, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and houses a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability.


As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a feature-rich triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.55-inch sensor, f/1.88, 1um pixel size) +  8MP ultra-wide camera  (with f/2.2) + 2MP depth (f/2.4) sensor and 2MP (f/2.4) macro cameras with LED flash on the back. Also, it features a 16MP camera on the front.

Lava is offering Agni 2 for Rs 21,999 on Amazon from May 24 onwards. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 19,999 through a select bank credit/debit card option.

Furthermore, the company has launched the Agni Mitra service, which promises Free Replacement at home for Agni 2 customers, in case there is a manufacturing defect or any internal hardware-related issues occur within the warranty period of one year.

Lava Agni 2 vs competition
It will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series (review), OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, and Samsung Galaxy A23, among others.

Must read | OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Review: Stylish performer

