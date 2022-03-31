Microsoft confirms to host Build 2022 in May

Microsoft confirms to host Build 2022 in May

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Mar 31 2022, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 11:55 ist

Google, earlier in the month announced that it would host the annual I/O 2022 in early May. Now, Microsoft too has revealed that the company's flagship developer conclave Build 2022 event in the same month, but a couple of weeks later.

Microsoft Build 2022 is slated to kick off on May 24 at 11:30 am ET (9:00 pm IST) with a keynote presentation from the company's top executives including CEO Satya Nadella. It will conclude on May 26.

Like the previous year, the event will be streamed live on the official website. Also, this time, Microsoft will show market-specific content and connection opportunities for France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, and the UK in different time zones.

Here's what to expect at Microsoft 2022:
Last year, Microsoft unveiled the much-awaited Windows 11 OS. This year, the Redmond-based company will be announcing new updates with value-added features to Windows 11 to improve the user experience.

Also, we will see updates on Microsoft 365,  Microsoft Teams, and other services. But, there is unlikely to be any new device launch per se.

Must read | Windows 11: Key new features of Microsoft's PC OS

Interested developers will be able to register for the Microsoft Build 2022 for free by the end of April. 

DH Tech
Technology News
Microsoft

