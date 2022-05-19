OnePlus Nord 2T with triple camera makes global debut

OnePlus Nord 2T will be initially available in select markets including US and Europe later this month

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2022, 20:59 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 20:59 ist

As advertised, OnePlus on Thursday (May 19) unveiled the new mid-range phone Nord 2T 5G series in Europe.

It features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the full panel is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also supports dual-SIM slots (type: nano) and a Type-C port.

The new OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by MediaTek's latest 6nm class  Dimensity 1300 octa-core CPU, which can clock CPU speed up to 3GHz. It is backed by ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVooc fast charger support.

It boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355, f/2.2) + 2MP mono camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, it houses a 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) on the front.

The new phone comes in two colors- jade fog and gray. It will be available in select countries in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for €399 and €499, respectively. 

As of now, there is no word on when the OnePlus Nord 2T will be launched in India.


OnePlus Nord Buds. Credit: OnePlus UK

The company also launched affordable OnePlus Nord Buds TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earphones. It sports a pill-like earbuds' design language with a short stem and also comes with IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. It also boasts a Dolby Atmos system and promises to deliver seven hours of playback per charge. With the case, it can offer up to 30 hours. It will also be available in select markets including the US for €49 in mid-June.

