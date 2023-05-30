OpenAI brings ChatGPT iOS app version to India

Within a month of announcing the ChatGPT app for iOS in the US, OpenAI has expanded the availability of the generative Artificial Intelligence(AI) bot app in India.

The official ChatGPT app is free for all users with compatible iPhones. It can offer instant answers and retrieve precise information related to history, be it geopolitics or the corporate company's growth over the years. Everything will be answered without any ads.

Users can ask the ChatGPT app for cooking recipes, seek advice on a trip or even help write a thoughtful message to cheer up loved ones who are down with a fever or a failure.

For professionals, ChatGPT can offer feedback on software, can even provide note summarisation of a long mail, and also give technical topic assistance to boost your productivity.

And for authors, ChatGPT can help them overcome mental writer's block with a creative introduction or continuation of a sequence of events, suggest ideas, or even help them write a poem.



ChatGPT on Apple App Store (screengrab)



For additional services, OpenAI is offering ChatGPT Plus subscriptions. It provides exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to new features, and faster response times.

Besides India, ChatGPT of iOS is now available in 30 plus countries including Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

For now, ChatGPT is available for iPhones and OpenAI has promised to bring the Android version soon.

