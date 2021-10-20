Oppo to develop own chipset for phones: Report

It's been barely a day since Google announced an in-house designed Tensor silicon-powered Pixel 6 series. During the presentation, Google said its engineer could not incorporate better photography capabilities on Pixels due to reliance on the third-party chipset used in the devices. So, it developed a proprietary processor similar to what Apple does.

Even Samsung and Huawei too have their own respective chipsets Exynos and Kirin but haven't reached the potential they aspire to be. It should be noted that the performance of the devices does come close to those with Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset.

Now, popular smartphone-maker Oppo has plans to bring 3nm-class silicon in collaboration with contract manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), reported Nikkei Asia citing reliable internal sources.

By the way, TSMC makes processors for Apple too. With more control over the hardware and software, the company's engineers will have more freedom to push boundaries and become standout among rival brands.

Nikkei report says that the Chinese company has been investing in developing its own silicon after the US sanctioned trade curbs on Huawei with Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm a couple of years ago.

It added Oppo has hired top talents related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and chipset developers from MediaTek, Qualcomm, Huawei in the US, Taiwan, and even Japan.

Oppo is also said to be working on its own AI-based algorithm and custom Image Signal Processor to enhance the photography experience on its future devices.

So far, Oppo has not made any official comment with regard to the report.

