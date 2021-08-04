Oppo unveils new-age under-display camera for mobile

In 2018, we saw innovative under-display fingerprint sensors coming to smartphones. The new tech created more space for functional display on the phones. Now, Oppo has come up with a new-age camera sensor, which will pave for true full-view display in mobile.

"By combining the best in hardware innovation and OPPO’s proprietary AI algorithms, the new under-screen camera solution discreetly places the front-facing camera under the smartphone display in a way that maintains the integrity and consistency of the entire screen, both during use and while in standby. Offering the perfect balance between consistent screen quality and camera image quality, it is an under-screen camera solution with no comprises," the company said.

It also added that with the addition of a “1-to-1” pixel circuit and dedicated optimization algorithm, OPPO’s next-generation under-screen camera solution will able to provide display compensation in the under-screen camera area of the screen and this will drastically improve the screen’s lifespan by up to 50 per cent.

Furthermore, Oppo incorporated imaging AI algorithms – including diffraction reduction, HDR and AWB – to reduce some of the negative side effects typically found in under-screen cameras, such as blurry images and image glare. As we can see in the sample below, the selfie picture has no distortion as such.



Sample selfie picture was taken using Oppo's concept phone. Credit: Oppo



In the latest teaser, Oppo shows a phone with a visually pleasing full-view display with a uniform super-thin bezel around the edges. There is not even a small spec on top or anywhere visible on the screen.



Oppo concept phone with under-screen camera. Credit: Oppo



Oppo's new concept phone looks stunning with a bright display and this amazing feat will push the innovation on the display for mobiles to deliver a better user experience while viewing multimedia content on the compact.

Most of the current crop of phones come with a notch to accommodate biometric companion sensors to aid the front camera for facial recognition and some come with a basic camera at the top in the various shapes of V, U, and water drop design. To make the viewing a pleasant experience, companies shorten the screen size by software optimization to create black bezels on the sides so that there is uniformity.

With Oppo's innovative display tech, users will be able to view the content on the full screen.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.