Oppo working on new foldable phone; key details surface online

While Samsung has taken the lead in the foldable phone segment in the industry, others are yet to pick up speed to move from concept bendable mobile to commercial variant.

Last year, Oppo has showcased a phone with a rollable phone. It had a really good practical design, but we don't see it hit stores. Now, it has begun working on another model, which takes inspiration from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold.

Oppo's unnamed mobile folds inwards and also features a cover display. It will have a punch-hole camera in the middle on the front and inside, there is another selfie snapper at the top left corner, reported the renowned Chinese tipster, who goes by the moniker Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

Add to that, the Oppo mobile is also said to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor at the base. The main widescreen inside is said to support up to 120Hz display refresh rate and the front cover display is said to be capped at 60Hz refresh rate.

The tipster also noted that Oppo has incorporated a 32MP shooter on the front cover and the primary rear-side camera module with a 50MP sensor.

More details of Oppo's next-generation foldable phone are expected to surface soon as the launch gets closer and it is most likely to be unveiled in 2022. It should be noted that Oppo X 2021 was showcased in December 2020, but as said before people could not get their hands on it. Hopefully, the new Oppo phone gets released for real.

