Realme Narzo N53 with Unisoc octa-core chipset unveiled

Realme on Thursday (May 18) launched the new budget smartphone Narzo N53 series in India.

It features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD IPS screen, supports 90Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 450 nits peak brightness. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and three slots (two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card).

Inside, it comes with a 12nm class UNISOC T612 octa-core with Mali-G57 GPU,

4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) with AI camera support and LED flash on the back, an 8MP front camera (f/2.0) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.

It runs Android 13-based Realme UI T edition OS and is one of the few Realme Android phones to support 'Mini Capsule'. It takes inspiration from the 'Dynamic Island' feature of the iPhone 14 Pro series.



Realme Narzo N53 series. Credit: Realme India



The capsule around the front camera dynamically changes shape while apps work in the background. It will show animations whenever the device is being charged, and it also shows data usage notifications and step notifications. The ultimate purpose is to show information at a glance and also visually appealing too.

Realme is offering the new Narzo N53 in two colours-- feather gold and feather black. It will be available in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

Realme Narzo N53 vs competition

It will be up against Redmi 12C and Nokia C21 Plus in India.

