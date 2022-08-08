Reliance Jio launches Twitch-like 'JioGamesWatch' service

Leading cellular network service provider Reliance Jio on Monday (August 8) announced the launch of JioGames Watch service in India.

As the name suggests, JioGamesWatch is a local version of the Twitch service, which allows gamers to stream their gameplay online.

It will also come with several viewer engagement tools to enable creators and influencers such as audience polls and emotes (similar to emojis, but with more dramatical emotion in caricature form).

JioGamesWatch will be available for free on the official JioGames app on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Jio Set-Top boxes (STB), and on Android TVs (via Play Store).

For the uninitiated, JioGames hosts special events featuring Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), Clash Royale, Free Fire MAX, Among Us, GTA 5, Valorant, Chess, Pokemon Unite, Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, FIFA 22, Minecraft, CS: GO, Forza, Fortnite and players stand to win massive cash prizes and gifts. It also used to host BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) championship before the ban last week.



JioGames on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



With JioGamesWatch, players can stream from any device TV, or even smartphone in full HD (1920x1080p) and HD (1280x720p) video quality with low latency.

Users can subscribe to their favourite player and get notifications when the latter goes live on the JioGamesWatch platform.

In a related development, Reliance Jio has announced to roll out the much-awaited 5G service powered by indigenously developed technology very soon across hundreds of cities in India. With faster internet speed, there will be absolutely no buffering while streaming high-resolution videos such as 4K, and 8K on phones and TVs, and also a better cloud-based gaming experience.

