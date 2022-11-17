Reliance Jio tops 4G network speed chart in October: TRAI Data

Jio tops 4G network speed chart in October: TRAI data

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 17 2022, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 19:16 ist
In September, Jio had pipped Vi to top the upload speed segment. Credit: Reuters Photo

Telecom major Jio topped the 4G network speed chart in terms of both average download and upload, according to data published by sector regulator Trai.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has dropped BSNL from the 4G speed chart in October as it is yet to roll out 4G services.

In October, the telecom major maintained its leadership in download segment by recording an average speed of 20.3 megabits per second (mbps). It was followed by Airtel, which recorded a download speed of 15 mbps and Vodafone Idea (Vi) with 14.5 mbps speed.

Jio's 4G upload speed declined marginally to 6.2 mbps in October from 6.4 mbps in September. However, it continued to maintain its lead in the segment.

Jio was followed by Vi which recorded an average upload speed of 4.5 mbps in October and Airtel with an average upload of 2.7 mbps.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. 

