Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: First impression

Recently, Samsung unveiled the company's premium mid-range phone Galaxy A52s in India.

The new Galaxy A52s 5G comes in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 35,999 and Rs 37,499, respectively.

I spent some time with Samsung's new phone and here are my initial thoughts on the Galaxy A52s.

Design and display

The Galaxy A52s 5G retains the beautiful design language of the original A52 4G-LTE model. It flaunts a slim body profile with a smooth shell on the back.

Our review unit - 'Awesome White' model features a frosted glass finish and it blends beautifully with the chromium rails around the edge. Also, most importantly repels fingerprint smudges.

The camera module is placed finely on the top left corner with less protrusion. When placed on the flat table, the phone doesn't wobble much.

Besides the Awesome White, Samsung also offers two other colour options--Awesome Black, and Awesome Violet. They too look lovely.



Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED screen with an Infinity-O display design.

Like the other premium phones, the Galaxy A52s also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 800 nits brightness. This promises a better viewing experience while browsing the internet, and reading messages in the outdoors. Also, the high refresh rate of the screen will enhance the gaming experience.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card). The former has so far worked well in terms of recognising the finger impression and unlock the screen.



Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Camera

The Galaxy A52s 5G houses a feature-rich quad-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser) backed by 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash. And, on the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.2) front snapper.



Samsung Galaxy A52s' camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It takes pretty good photos in the sunlight. In the early morning, I took the pictures and they have managed to capture a good amount of details. The colours are a bit warmer than natural, but, they look better and worthy to be posted on social media platforms.



The new Galaxy A52s' camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





The new Galaxy A52s' camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



So far, the photography hardware has fared well. But, I am very keen to see how the camera fares in low light conditions.



The new Galaxy A52s' camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor configuration

Under-the-hood, it comes with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor backed by Adreno 642L GPU, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), and Android 11-based Samsung One UI 3.1 OS.

This is good enough for the phone to perform smoothly in terms of day-to-day tasks. But, it needs to be tested more on how the phone will perform while playing games. Do come back for the full review next week.

Also, the Galaxy A52s supports 12 5G bands-- N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, and N78.

The Galaxy A52s houses a 4,500mAh battery and It is good enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under normal usage. The company offers a 25W Type-C fast charger in-box.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy A52 4G-LTE review: Feature-rich mid-range phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.