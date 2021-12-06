Samsung launches budget Galaxy A03 Core in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 16:05 ist

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Monday (December 6) launched a budget handset Galaxy A03 Core in India.

The new Samsung phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT screen with Infinity-V design language. It sports smooth curves with a textured back, which promises a comfortable grip for the fingers to hold on to the phone. 

Inside, it comes with a 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor backed by 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery. It also boasts a single 8MP (f/2.0) on the back and a 5MP front camera.


The new Galaxy A03 Core Black. Credit: Samsung

It runs Android 11 Go optimised for devices with bare minimum hardware. It is said to make devices work 20% faster in terms of apps compared to Android 10 Go.  The new OS also promises increased safety with its new Safe Folder feature that safeguards photos, files, documents, and other content through encrypted PIN and pattern security layer.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core comes in two colours--Black and Blue-- for Rs 7,999.

