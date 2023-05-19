Samsung launches new Crystal iSmart UHD TV series

Samsung launches new Crystal iSmart UHD TV series in India

The new Samsung Crystal iSmart TV is available in multiple screen-sizes ranging from 43-inch to 65-inch

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2023, 20:04 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 20:04 ist
Samsung Crystal iSmart TV series. Credit: Samsung India

Consumer electronics major Samsung unveiled the new line of Crystal iSmart UHD TV series in India.

The new Samsung Crystal iSmart UHD smart TV series comes in multiple screen sizes starting with 43-inch up to 65-inch.

It is powered by Crystal Processor 4K, which is capable of precisely map every shade of color with a 16-bit 3D Color Mapping algorithm. It can intuitively analyze various data to dynamically optimise the picture to high-quality 4K resolution with Adaptive 4K Upscaling.

The new Samsung TV  boasts state-of-the-art Q-Symphony, OTS Lite, and Adaptive Sound Technology, which promises to deliver a dynamic and riveting sound ecosystem.

It also boasts a high-tech light sensor system, which can detect changes in illuminance on seven levels and adjust the brightness to optimize the viewing environment.

With the in-built SmartThings Hub, TV owners can control other smart gadgets at home with voice control.

Depending on the screen size, the price of the Samsung Crystal iSmart UHD TV series ranges from Rs 33,990 and Rs 71,990 on Amazon, Fliplkart, and Samsung stores.
 

