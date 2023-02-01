Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 series with custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Samsung on Wednesday (February 1) unveiled the company’s first premium smartphone series of 2023— Galaxy S23- at San Francisco.

Like the predecessor, the new Galaxy S23 comes in three variants— a regular Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and top-end S23 Ultra.

First up, the most feature-rich device of the lot— Galaxy S23 Ultra— comes with the most of fancy new features. It sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ (3088x1440p) Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic 2X AMOLED display with support for variable refresh rate (1-120Hz), 1750 nits of peak brightness and pixel density of 500ppi (pixels per inch).

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Plus features a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) 2X Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O screen with a variable refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz) and pixel density of 393 ppi.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Whereas the Galaxy S23 sports a compact 6.1-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) 2X Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O screen with a variable refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz) and pixel density of 425 ppi.

All three phones boast Adaptive Vision Booster that ensures the display’s brightness is uniform at all light conditions and ensure delivering the best viewing experience at all time. Also, they boast Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is the sturdiest glass protective gear for Android smartphones in the industry. Even the Amor Aluminium case is said to be more durable than any iterations before.

Inside, the Galaxy S23 series (all three models) is powered by custom-made Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which can peak CPU speed up to 3.36Ghz. It can deliver 34 per cent better performance than the predecessor. Also, with the new and bigger Vapour Cooling Chamber, the phones are said to offer better thermal performance when playing graphics-rich games and also the devices support Ray Tracing, a first for the Galaxy series.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23 series phones. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



[Note: Ray Tracing means the device will be able to render the high quality video framerate of a game in terms of realistically simulating the lighting of a scene and its objects by rendering physically accurate reflections, refractions, shadows, and indirect lighting]

Add to that the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will promise to deliver up to 22 per cent improved battery life in all S23 series phones over the predecessors. The S23 Ultra and S23 Plus feature 5,000mAh and 4,700mAh battery, respectively with 45W fast wired charging capability and 15W wireless charging support.

The generic S23 houses a 3,900mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging speed and 15W wireless charging capability.

Also, Samsung is doubling down on the sustainable production of smartphones. Here, in all three Galaxy S23 series phones, the company has doubled the use of recycled aluminium for the case, and also materials used for power button, volume rockers and other components are made of repurposed plastics of discarded fish nets.



Samsung's new protective accessories for the Galaxy S23 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, six of the 13 SKU protective panels for the Galaxy S23 series models too, are made from recycled materials.

The main difference better the three units is the camera hardware. The new Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a quad-camera module— 200MP main wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 10MP telephoto lenses with LED flash on the back.

It supports Super Quad Pixel AutoFocus, which ensures the subject is fully focused in the frame and gets the best quality photo.

Both the S23 Plus and the S23 features triple-camera module— main 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) + 10MP telephoto lens (3.0X Zoom) + 12MP ultra-wide lens with LED flash.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23 series phones. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



For the first time, Samsung is introducing Astrophoto mode and also adaptive lighting tech to ensure the phones capture the best photos at any time of the day. They come with dual-pixel autofocus, 2X wider OIS during video recording, and sharp quality with less noise. They can even capture up to 8K at 30fps (frames per second).

On the front, all three phones feature a 10MP selfie camera. It can take selfie videos at 60 fps and support 16-bit RAW selfies. It can take up to 50MP quality photos, support AI Stereo Depth, and Super HDR.

The Galaxy S23 comes in three variants— 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage.

The Galaxy S23 Plus is available in two configurations— 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage.

On the other hand, Samsung is offering Galaxy S23 Ultra in four options— 8GB RAM +128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage,12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage.

