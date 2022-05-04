Warped Kart Racers and more coming to Apple Arcade this month

Last month, we saw the new Moonshot: A Journey Home, Gear.Club Stradale, and Sonic Dash+ (SEGA) making the debut on Apple Arcade. Now, the company has announced more fun games will be joining the exclusive collection soon.

Developed by HypeHype Inc, Badland Party is an award-winning hit game series is launching later this week on May 6. It is a side-scrolling adventure with great graphics and innovative physics-based 3D gameplay.



Badland Party game coming soon to Apple Arcade. Credit: Apple



Levels are designed to be played together in both local and online multiplayer modes, with up to four players. Users have to survive through multiple new worlds, take down giant machines in epic fights, co-operate to solve multiplayer puzzles, roll, fly, swim, and dive through the beautiful lush world of Badland, and help save the Clones from the heinous contraptions of the machine kind.

Besides the Badland Party, Apple Arcade will see the launch of the Warped Kart Racers on May 20. In this game, players will get to choose some of the 20 iconic animated characters such as Peter Griffin from Family Guy, Stan Smith from 'American Dad!,' Hank Hill from 'King of the Hill,' and Terry from 'Solar Opposites.'



Warped Kart Racers will be available on Apple Arcade soon. Credit: Apple



It allows up to eight characters for players to compete in the race. The cars will Propane Boost and other trick options to outmaneuver opponents to win madcap races.

Also, the Goat Simulator+ (created by Coffee Stain Malmö) of one of the App Store Greats is coming to Arcade on May 13. Users will play as goats and they have to eat and destroy everything in their path to gain points and win. It has three levels--Goatville, Goat City Bay, and Buck to School.

Another Apple Store Great, Pro Darts 2022+ (iWare Designs) is coming to Arcade on May 27. Here, the rules are simple, the player just has to put the dart on target to get points. The game supports a simple 'swipe to throw' interface combined with an innovative adjustable 'player assist' system that allows everyone from novices to pros to pick up and play the game instantly at their own skill level. It also offers 3D game environments, specialist custom boards for standard and more obscure game types, and millions of possible dart component combinations.

In a related development, Apple to mark the Star Wars Day (May 4), released a short documentary film, Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound.

It revolves around the crew of Skywalker Sound, the division of LucasFilm (now owned by Disney) that made iconic background music and sounds of Star Wars movies.

Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound is created by Imagine Entertainment and Delirio Films, and directed by Josh Greenbaum (Becoming Bond, Barb and Star Go-To Vista Del Mar), with cinematography by Todd Banhazl (Hustlers, HBO’s Winning Time), the film was shot on location at Skywalker Ranch in Nicasio, California.

The cast is a lineup of Gary Rydstrom, Al Nelson, André Fenley, Baihui Yang, Bonnie Wild, Chris Scarabosio, Danielle Dupre, Matthew Wood, Randy Thom, Ryan Frias, Shelley Roden, and Tom Myers, along with the general manager of Skywalker Sound, Josh Lowden.

Apple's documentary-- Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.