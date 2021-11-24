WhatsApp brings new tool to create custom stickers on PCs

With more than two billion active user-base, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in the world. But, still, WhatsApp has its tasks cut out to retain the users, as rivals such as Telegram and Signal with their stringent user-privacy features are steadily gaining subscribers.

Now, the Facebook-owned company is bringing a value-added tool -- Sticker Maker-- that enables users to create fun stickers on Mac and Windows PC versions of WhatsApp.

For now, Sticker Maker is available now on WhatsApp for the Web. It will be coming to the desktop version (both Windows and macOS) in a few days.



Custom Sticker maker on WhatsApp. Credit: WhatsApp



Here's how to use Sticker Maker on WhatsApp for Desktop:

Note: Make sure you have upgraded to the latest update on your WhatsApp for Desktop app.

Step 1: From a chat window, select the attachments icon (paperclip)

Step 2: Then. press the Sticker icon, and from there, users can upload a photo and let your creativity go wild to create fun sticker

In a related development, WhatsApp introduced two security features-- Flash Call for verification and Report/Block shortcuts- for iOS and Android versions.

Going forward, users can opt for Flash Call to get verified than typing the One-Time-Password (OTP) code.

Also, users will be able to block or report a person more easily than before. Users have to just long-press the latest abusive message and there, they get block & report and just report options.

Must read | WhatsApp brings two new crucial security features