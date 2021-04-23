Xiaomi launches flagship Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X series in India

Besides the new premium Mi QLED TV series, Xiaomi launched the flagship Mi 11 Ultra 5G along with Mi 11X series in India.

It sports a 6.81-inch Quad HD+ (3200×1440p) AMOLED screen. It offers a peak brightness of 1700 nits (peak) brightness, supports HDR10 +, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, in-screen fingerprint sensor with heart rate monitoring capability. And, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield and comes with IP68 certification.

The company has incorporated a small functional screen beside the camera module on the back. It has a 1.1-inch always-on AMOLED display with 126 x 294p resolution and offers a peak brightness of 450 nits. This comes in handy to take a selfie with the rear-side primary camera.

Inside, the new Mi 11 Ultra boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor backed by 6400Mhz 8GB/12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 2.1) storage, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, dual-SIM slots ( type: nano+nano), infrared sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, 67W wired and wireless charging capability via USB Type-C charger. It also supports Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio, dual speakers to offer stereo effect and boasts Harman Kardon audio system.

The new Mi 11 Ultra houses a feature-rich triple camera module-- main 50MP (1/ 1.12-inch Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, 1.4μm pixel size, f/1.95, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP 128-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (Sony IMX586 sensor, f/2.2) + 48MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX586 sensor, OIS, f/4.1, 5x optical, 10x hybrid, up to 120x zoom) backed by an LED flash, dToF (direct Time-of-Flight) sensor, flicker sensor. It is capable of recording up to 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30fps/60fps, full HD 1080p at 30fps/60fps, boasts gyro-EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisation) for stable videos. It houses a 20MP front snapper with 0.8μm pixel size and f/2.2 aperture.

The new Mi 11 Ultra comes with a dual-speaker setup paired SOUND BY Harman Kardon that provides outstanding audio clarity. With a strong hardware configuration, along with smart scenario detection, the device adapts to different environments and provides optimal audio performance for all types of content. Mi 11 Ultra also gets users Hi-Res certification for audio.

It comes in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 69,999. The company is offering two colours--ceramic black and ceramic white.

On the other hand, the Mi 11X comes in two variants-- Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. Both the devices share the same design language and most of the internal hardware but differ in terms of processor and primary camera hardware.

They come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) E4 AMOLED screen display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio and support HDR10 +, MEMC, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1300 nits. The display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Xiaomi Mi 11X launched in India. Credit: Xiaomi



Inside, they come with Android 11-based MIUI 12 OS, 6GB/8GB/12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1), 20MP front-facing camera (0.8μm pixel size, f/2.4), dual-SIM slots (nano+nano), 4,520mAh battery with 33W wired QC(Quick Charge) 3+ and PD3.0 fast charging capability. It can go from 0 to 50 per cent charge in just 19 minutes.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU and comes with feature-rich triple-camera module-- 108MP (1/1.52-inch Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, f/1.75) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.2) + 5MP telemacro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash, 4K video recording.

On the other hand, Mi 11X comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core CPU and triple-camera module-- 48MP (1/ 1.2-inch Sony IMX582 sensor, f/1.79) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.4) + 5MP telemacro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash.



Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro launched in India. Credit: Xiaomi



The new Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro will be available in three colour variants: Cosmic Black, Lunar White, and Magic Celestial Silver. These devices will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Mi Studios, exclusive retail partners, Amazon, and offline retail partners.

The new Mi 11X Pro will be available in two configurations-- 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB-- for Rs 39,999 and Rs 41,999 respectively and will be up for sale from May 3 onwards.For a limited period, Xiaomi is offering a Rs 4,000 discount via HDFC cards.

The new Mi 11X Pro will be available in two configurations-- 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 128GB-- for Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. It will be up for sale on April 27 onwards. For a limited period, Xiaomi is offering a Rs 5,500 discount via HDFC cards.

