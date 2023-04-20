Xiaomi launches special at-home phone support service for senior citizens

Popular smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced a special phone support service for senior citizens in India.

Customers just have to follow a few simple steps. They just have to scan QR code and fill up the form. And, also book an appointment through a hotline number 1800 103 6286 or on Whatsapp number -- 8861826286.

They can request Xiaomi to send experts to their homes to setup their new phones or resolve any mobile usage-related issues.

However, it should be noted that the senior citizen's house has to be within 20 kilometres of their nearest Xiaomi-authorised service centre.

Other customers (less than 60 years old) too, can also avail of the services but will have to pay a nominal charge of Rs 249 plus taxes.

Initially, it will be available in select cities such as 5 including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, and Pune.

Xiaomi in late March unveiled new Redmi 12C along with Redmi Note 12 4G series in India.

Must read | Xiaomi unveils Redmi 12C, new Note 12 series in India

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.