Tesla secures $565 mn loan for Shanghai factory

Tesla secures $565 million loan for Shanghai factory

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 09 2020, 08:55 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 08:55 ist

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc has entered into an agreement for a working capital loan of up to 4 billion yuan ($565.51 million) with a lender from China for its Shanghai car plant, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The loan, which will be provided by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, will be used only for expenditures related to production at the Shanghai plant, the filing said.

The factory is Tesla's first car manufacturing site outside the United States and is the centerpiece of its ambitions to boost sales in the world's biggest auto market and to avoid higher import tariffs imposed on U.S.-made cars.

Tesla had suspended production at its San Francisco Bay Area plant due to the broader impact of the coronavirus, and was told by the local county health department on Friday that it "must not reopen" as local lockdown measures remain in effect.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tesla
electric cars
Business News
shanghai
Elon Musk

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

 