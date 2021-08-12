Tesla's Musk says must keep to schedule on European gigafactory: Minister

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made clear how important it is for the company to keep to its schedule for the construction of its European gigafactory in the German state of Brandenburg, its Economy Minister Joerg Steinbach said.
Tesla also said it would intensify communication in the site near the town of Gueneheide and involve local citizens more, Steinbach told Reuters after a meeting with Musk in Germany.
Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of its 5.8 billion euros ($6.8 billion) gigafactory near Berlin to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles.
