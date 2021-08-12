Musk says must keep to schedule on European gigafactory

Tesla's Musk says must keep to schedule on European gigafactory: Minister

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Aug 12 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 15:54 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made clear how important it is for the company to keep to its schedule for the construction of its European gigafactory in the German state of Brandenburg, its Economy Minister Joerg Steinbach said.

Tesla also said it would intensify communication in the site near the town of Gueneheide and involve local citizens more, Steinbach told Reuters after a meeting with Musk in Germany.

Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of its 5.8 billion euros ($6.8 billion) gigafactory near Berlin to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Germany
Elon Musk
Tesla

What's Brewing

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 