Travel + Leisure names Jaipur’s Oberoi Rajvilas in Rajasthan as world’s best hotel

Bengaluru: The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur has been named the "best hotel in the world" by the New York-based magazine, Travel + Leisure, in its World’s Best Awards 2024.
The Oberoi Rajvilas opened in 1997 as a luxury hotel. It is located amidst 32 acres of gardens in a Rajasthani fort setting. It offers dining and spa experiences, along with rooms, tents and villas with private pools. The Oberoi Spa offers a range of treatments and therapies.
The resort also offers curated music and dance performances, cooking classes, and guided tours of Jaipur’s historical landmarks such as the Amber Fort, City Palace, and Hawa Mahal. Activities like pottery sessions, bangle making, puppet shows, and block printing workshops are also offered.
Mr. Vikram Oberoi, CEO of The Oberoi Group, said, “This recognition is a tribute to the vision of our Chairman Emeritus, PRS Oberoi who established the resort in 1997, placing India on the global luxury travel map.”
Published 10 July 2024, 21:51 IST