Budget 2021 | 'AI investment at college level can drive job growth, incentives, and tax concessions'

We’re hoping for a strong revival with the upcoming budget with focus on the digital economy and startups in particular

  • Jan 30 2021, 18:22 ist
The lockdown has shown the importance of the online economy and how startups played a vital role. However, many startups bore the brunt with huge losses, shutdowns and slowdowns.

While we too saw a tremendous growth, the slowdown has hit us as well. We’re hoping for a strong revival with the upcoming budget with focus on the digital economy and startups in particular.

For homegrown startups to thrive, we need the government to invest and promote tech talents, especially in AI and machine learning at the college level which can drive job growth, incentives and tax concessions.

Startups and innovations go hand in hand and this would be a great opportunity to boost the morale of young entrepreneurs.

(The author is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QuackQuack)

