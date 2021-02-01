Budget 2021 | Focus on infra development will bolster job creation: CREDAI National President

By Satish Magar,

Increased allocation to healthcare with 35,000 crore for Covid vaccine in FY22 will ensure that the vaccine reaches the most vulnerable sections of our country and it will, in turn, improve the overall customer sentiment and buying behaviour, aiding the revival of the economy.

Continuous focus on expanding highways, developing infrastructure, road & rail transport, metro rail projects shall play a crucial role in connecting all corners of the country further boosting demand for housing in these areas, thereby promoting economic activity and job creation.

(The author is the President of CREDAI National)

UNION BUDGET SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH