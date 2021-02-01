Budget 2021: Full text of FM Sitharaman's speech

Presenting India’s first digital budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the preparations for the annual exercise culminated in an environment like never before.

Announcing the stimulus for the pandemic-hit sectors, FM Sitharaman on Monday said, the coronavirus pandemic relief measures resulted in rise in expenditure to Rs 34.50 lakh crore in the current fiscal as against Rs 30.42 lakh crore budgeted a year back.

The pandemic also resulted in weak revenue inflow and higher expenditure was incurred to provide support for the economy and people, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22.

Sitharaman also provided Rs 35,000 crore towards Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.

Here's the full text of FM Sitharaman’s Budget speech 2021: