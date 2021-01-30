'Pivotal for government to join hands with pvt sector'

Budget 2021 | Pivotal for government to join hands with private sector, says SRL Diagnostics CEO

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  Jan 30 2021
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 15:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

By Anand K,

“While the healthcare segment has been a key focus area and part of country’s development plan through various comprehensive initiatives including Swachh Bharat, Ayushman Bharat, National Digital Health Mission and now ‘Mission Covid Suraksha, the long-term response to the virus needs a significant part of budget allocation.

The pandemic has reinstated the fact that, the government needs substantial investments in funding researches on infectious diseases and strengthening the capabilities of relevant institutions. Avian flu, SARS, MERS, Ebola, etc, are a clear example of the warning signals that the governments worldwide have ignored this segment for a long time, and now with bacterial infections becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, common infections can potentially become life-threatening in the future.

To achieve this, it will be pivotal for government to join hands with private sector, while re-directing their focus on life science, healthcare and diagnostics. The healthcare policies need to take into account the entire value chain of healthcare - prevention of diseases, treatment and health insurance, to achieve the goal of universal health coverage.”

(The author is CEO, SRL Diagnostics)

Union Budget 2021
Healthcare

