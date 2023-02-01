Budget '23: FM unveils scheme to help vulnerable tribes

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils scheme to improve vulnerable tribes' socio-economic conditions

“PM-PVTG development missions are being launched to improve socio-economic conditions of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups,” the finance minister announced

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 12:41 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday proposed to launch a scheme to improve the socio-economic condition of particularly vulnerable primitive tribal groups.

An amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the Prime Minister Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM-PVTG) development mission in next three years under the development action plan for Scheduled Tribes, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament.

"PM-PVTG development missions are being launched to improve socio-economic conditions of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups," the finance minister announced.

This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to health, education, nutrition, road and telecom connectivity and sustainable livelihood opportunity, she said.

“An amount of Rs 15,000 crore will be made available to implement the mission in the next three years,” she added.

In the next three years, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 749 Eklavya Model Residential Schools servicing 3.5 lakh tribal students, Sitharaman noted.

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2023
Business News

